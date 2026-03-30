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France calls for UNSC meeting on peacekeepers in Lebanon

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France calls for UNSC meeting on peacekeepers in Lebanon
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France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following "the extremely serious incidents" targeting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing France24.

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"Such attacks near ​UN peacekeeping positions ‌are unacceptable and unjustifiable", Barrot said, adding France ‌is calling "for a full investigation into ​the circumstances of these tragedies".


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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