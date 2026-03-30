France calls for UNSC meeting on peacekeepers in Lebanon
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France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following "the extremely serious incidents" targeting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing France24.
"Such attacks near UN peacekeeping positions are unacceptable and unjustifiable", Barrot said, adding France is calling "for a full investigation into the circumstances of these tragedies".
By Ulviyya Salmanli