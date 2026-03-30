European stocks rise as oil climbs amid Middle East war

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European markets moved higher on Monday, even as escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices continued to shape the global economic outlook.

The pan European Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.9%, while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX also advanced by roughly the same margin. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 outperformed with a stronger 1.6% increase, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Markets climb despite intensifying geopolitical risks

The rally came as the joint U.S. Israeli war involving Iran entered its second month, keeping investors focused on geopolitical developments and their potential economic fallout.

Reports suggest that Donald Trump is considering a complex military operation aimed at removing significant quantities of uranium from Iran, signaling a possible escalation in the conflict.

At the same time, U.S. military deployments in the region have increased, with additional forces arriving to support potential operations. Tehran has responded with warnings of forceful retaliation against any ground incursion.

Oil prices surge as supply risks grow

Energy markets remained a central concern. Brent crude prices continued to climb, rising about 1% to around $113.69 per barrel, as fears of supply disruptions intensified.

Critical maritime chokepoints remain at risk, particularly the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al Mandab, both essential routes for global oil and shipping flows. Any disruption to these corridors could significantly impact global trade and energy markets.

The involvement of regional actors, including Houthi forces, has further heightened concerns about a broader conflict that could amplify supply chain disruptions.

Investor sentiment balances optimism and caution

Despite these risks, European equities found support, suggesting that investors are not yet fully pricing in the worst case scenarios related to inflation or prolonged economic disruption.

Analysts note that while rising oil prices could eventually trigger inflationary pressures and influence central bank policy, markets for now appear relatively resilient.

However, uncertainty remains high. The trajectory of the conflict, potential military escalation, and the stability of global energy supply chains will likely determine market direction in the coming weeks.

Outlook remains complex amid war and economic signals

While diplomatic signals have hinted at possible progress, conflicting statements from Washington and Tehran continue to cloud the outlook.

Trump has indicated that negotiations are advancing, but also reiterated threats of military action if key conditions are not met, particularly regarding the reopening of strategic shipping routes.

For now, markets are navigating a complex environment where geopolitical tensions, energy prices, and monetary policy expectations are tightly intertwined, leaving investors cautious even as equities push higher.

News.Az