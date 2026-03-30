Apple removes AI coding app Anything from App Store

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Apple has removed the AI powered “vibe coding” app Anything from its App Store, escalating scrutiny over a new category of tools that allow users to build software without traditional programming skills.

The decision was confirmed by Dhruv Amin, CEO of the startup behind the app, who said the removal came shortly after Apple had already blocked updates to similar applications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Crackdown on emerging AI coding tools

The move follows Apple’s earlier step to restrict updates for vibe coding apps, while still allowing previously approved versions to remain available. The latest removal signals a potential tightening of rules around AI driven app creation platforms.

Vibe coding tools rely on artificial intelligence to enable users with little or no coding experience to create functional applications. The model has gained rapid traction as generative AI continues to expand into software development.

Since its launch last year, Anything reportedly enabled users to publish thousands of apps, ranging from emergency response management systems to financial tracking tools for gig economy workers.

Rising competition in AI powered development

The development comes as Apple itself deepens its investment in AI assisted programming. Its flagship development environment, Xcode, has recently integrated advanced coding capabilities powered by models from Anthropic and OpenAI.

These integrations highlight Apple’s growing focus on embedding AI directly into its own ecosystem, potentially reducing reliance on third party tools that operate outside its control.

Questions over platform control and innovation

Apple’s decision raises broader questions about platform governance and competition. By limiting or removing third party AI coding tools while expanding its own capabilities, the company may face scrutiny over whether it is shaping the market to favor its in house solutions.

At the same time, Apple has historically maintained strict App Store policies around security, privacy and quality control, which could also factor into its actions.

Future of no code AI tools remains uncertain

The removal of Anything highlights the uncertain regulatory and commercial environment facing AI driven development platforms. While demand for no code and low code tools continues to grow, platform level restrictions could influence how quickly the sector evolves.

As major tech companies integrate AI deeper into their ecosystems, the balance between innovation, control and competition is likely to remain a central issue in the next phase of the digital economy.

News.Az