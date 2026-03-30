UN peacekeepers killed in Lebanon blast near Bani Hayyan

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Two peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon were killed on Monday after an explosion of unknown origin struck their vehicle in southern Lebanon, according to an official statement.

The incident occurred near the town of Bani Hayyan, where the blast destroyed the vehicle carrying the personnel. Two additional peacekeepers were wounded in the attack, one of them seriously, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Two UN peacekeepers killed in blast in southern Lebanon

Explosion highlights rising risks in southern Lebanon

The force, commonly known as UNIFIL, said the circumstances surrounding the explosion remain unclear and are under investigation. No group has immediately claimed responsibility.

The attack underscores the fragile security environment in southern Lebanon, where UN peacekeepers operate to monitor hostilities and support stability along the border area.

Concerns over safety of international missions

UNIFIL plays a key role in maintaining a buffer between opposing forces and preventing escalation in the region. Incidents targeting peacekeepers are relatively rare but carry significant implications for international security efforts.

The United Nations is expected to launch a full investigation into the explosion, while calls may grow for enhanced protection measures for peacekeeping personnel operating in volatile zones.

Regional tensions add to uncertainty

The blast comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, raising concerns that instability could spill over into new areas.

While it is not yet clear whether the incident is directly linked to broader regional dynamics, the attack is likely to intensify scrutiny on security conditions in southern Lebanon and the risks faced by international forces on the ground.

News.Az