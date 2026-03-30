Goldman Sachs warns of stagflation risk amid oil surge

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Goldman Sachs has warned that global markets remain vulnerable to a near term stagflationary shock, as rising oil prices and ongoing Middle East tensions continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

The bank said last week’s decline in global equities reflects growing concern that the combination of slower economic growth and persistent inflation could challenge multi asset portfolios, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Energy shock limits diversification benefits

A key concern highlighted by Goldman Sachs is the sharp increase in correlations across asset classes during the current energy shock. Typically, diversification helps cushion portfolios during periods of volatility, but recent market behavior suggests that this benefit is diminishing.

The bank noted that average correlations based on intraday returns have surged, meaning assets are increasingly moving in the same direction. This reduces the effectiveness of traditional portfolio strategies designed to manage risk.

In addition, Goldman pointed to a steep drop in its Risk Appetite Indicator tied to monetary policy expectations, marking one of the largest declines since 2000.

Oil supply constraints amplify risks

The energy market remains central to the outlook. Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global supply route, continue to operate at reduced levels, with limited alternative pipeline capacity to offset disruptions.

Although there are ongoing signals of potential negotiations between Washington and Tehran, supply concerns persist, keeping upward pressure on oil prices and reinforcing inflation risks.

Despite this, short term interest rate expectations have stabilized somewhat, suggesting markets believe central banks may not immediately respond with aggressive tightening.

Markets price rate shocks but underestimate growth risks

Goldman Sachs observed that investors have largely factored in the risk of higher interest rates, but have not fully priced in the potential impact on economic growth.

This imbalance raises the risk of further market volatility if growth data begins to deteriorate. The bank noted that several traditional safe haven assets linked to interest rates have sold off since the start of the conflict, an unusual pattern during periods of heightened uncertainty.

However, some segments of the market have shown resilience. Infrastructure stocks, utilities and companies with stable dividend payouts have begun to stabilize, attracting investor interest as defensive plays.

Shift toward defensive positioning

In response to the evolving risk environment, Goldman Sachs said it has adopted a more defensive asset allocation strategy.

The bank is currently overweight cash, while maintaining neutral positions on equities, bonds and commodities. It has also moved underweight on credit markets over a three month horizon, reflecting concerns about widening spreads and increased default risk.

Within credit, Goldman’s analysts favor U.S. dollar denominated assets over euro denominated ones, across both investment grade and high yield segments.

Gold and inflation hedges regain appeal

Goldman Sachs also highlighted a renewed preference for inflation hedging assets. The bank continues to recommend U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and infrastructure investments, and has recently turned more positive on gold following its recent pullback.

This shift reflects expectations that inflation pressures could remain elevated if energy prices stay high or rise further.

Key economic data in focus

Looking ahead, investors will closely monitor upcoming economic indicators for further clues on the direction of markets.

In the United States, retail sales data due Wednesday and employment figures on Friday will provide insight into consumer strength and labor market conditions. In Europe, inflation readings, manufacturing activity and employment data are expected to shape expectations around economic momentum and policy responses.

Outlook shaped by geopolitics and inflation

Goldman Sachs’ assessment underscores a fragile market environment where geopolitical tensions, energy prices and monetary policy expectations are deeply interconnected.

With diversification benefits weakening and risks tilted toward stagflation, investors face a more complex landscape that may require greater emphasis on defensive strategies and inflation protection in the months ahead.

News.Az