Boston Scientific drops 9% after mixed trial results

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Shares of Boston Scientific fell sharply on Monday, declining around 9% after investors reacted cautiously to results from its closely watched CHAMPION AF clinical trial.

The study evaluated the company’s Watchman FLX device, designed to reduce stroke risk in patients with non valvular atrial fibrillation, against standard treatment using non vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

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Strong safety but weaker stroke data disappoints

While the trial met all primary and secondary safety and efficacy endpoints, the results failed to meet investor expectations. The Watchman device demonstrated a slightly higher rate of ischemic stroke compared to drug based therapies, a key factor weighing on sentiment.

Data showed a combined event rate for cardiovascular death, stroke and systemic embolism of 5.7% for the device, compared with 4.8% for anticoagulants.

However, the device performed better on safety metrics, particularly bleeding risk. Patients using the Watchman implant experienced a 10.9% bleeding rate, significantly lower than the 19% observed in those on anticoagulants.

Analysts see solid but not transformative outcome

Market analysts broadly described the results as positive but not compelling enough to drive a major shift in treatment adoption.

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen said the findings were “good, not great,” noting that the slightly higher stroke risk could limit the device’s ability to significantly expand its market share.

Similarly, Leerink Partners analyst Mike Kratky characterized the outcome as falling short of a best case scenario, with critics likely to focus on nuanced weaknesses in the data.

Mixed reactions reflected in ratings and targets

Following the results, Jayson Bedford downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform, lowering the price target to $88 from $97.

Other firms maintained more optimistic views. Analysts at Truist Securities and Stifel both kept Buy ratings, with price targets of $92 and $90 respectively.

Growth outlook remains uncertain

The Watchman device targets a large and growing market of patients with atrial fibrillation who are at risk of stroke but may not tolerate long term anticoagulant use.

However, analysts suggest that the latest trial results are unlikely to accelerate adoption significantly, particularly as physicians weigh the trade off between reduced bleeding risk and a marginally higher risk of stroke.

For investors, the reaction underscores the high expectations placed on medical device innovation, where even technically successful trials can fall short if they do not clearly outperform existing standards of care.

News.Az