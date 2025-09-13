Azerbaijan’s Economic Council reviews budget forecasts, economic priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Economic Council of Azerbaijan convened on September 12–13 under the leadership of Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Key items on the agenda included draft projections for the 2026 state and consolidated budgets, as well as financial indicators for the subsequent three years, News.Az reports, citing the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The council also examined global economic trends, key assumptions informing budget forecasts, and updated macroeconomic projections for 2025–2029.

Participants discussed the financing of reconstruction and restoration in Karabakh and East Zangezur, the implementation of the Great Return Program, the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, the application of result-based budgeting mechanisms, target indicators for budget rule parameters, as well as the current situation and policy directions in the field of macroeconomic and financial stability.

Presentations were delivered by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev, Governor of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov, and Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev. Members of the Council held detailed discussions on the issues presented.

At the conclusion of the meeting, relevant institutions were instructed to submit all documents and information included in the 2026 budget package, taking into account the opinions and proposals of Council members, to the Cabinet of Ministers for submission to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az