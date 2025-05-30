Azerbaijan Economic Council holds new meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 30, Prime Minister Ali Asadov chaired another session of Azerbaijan’s Economic Council.

The agenda covered several key topics, including a detailed discussion of the Action Plan to ensure macroeconomic stability and sustainable economic development in the medium term, supporting economic policy instruments, budget policy, and other priority issues, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The meeting heard the report by Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy. Extensive discussions followed on the relevant economic matters.

At the conclusion of the meeting, decisions were adopted, and instructions were given to the relevant bodies to act on the matters discussed.

News.Az