Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister holds bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

Minister Shahbazov highlighted the energy-related projects implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as mutual investments in this area.

Underlining the relations of brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan, Minister Fatih Donmez outlined the issues of joint cooperation as well as prospects for bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides also emphasized the importance of the 1st Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum.

