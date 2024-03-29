Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry hosts meeting of Commission on implementation of pilot projects in field of use of renewable energy sources

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry hosts meeting of Commission on implementation of pilot projects in field of use of renewable energy sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry has held another meeting of the commission established by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on additional measures for the implementation of projects in the field of use of renewable energy sources.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of the commission, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov drew attention to the issues on the agenda in connection with the implementation of the Order. He highlighted the progress of projects over the past period from the last meeting, emphasizing that it is planned to lay the foundations of four new renewable energy plants within the Green World Solidarity Year.

Then, the meeting heard the Secretariat's report on the work done since the last session of the commission. The participants informed about the process of identifying water bodies intended for offshore wind energy projects as areas of renewable energy sources.

The meeting saw discussions on the work done regarding the projects implemented with Masdar, hydrogen production, as well as the measures taken in connection with the Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor project and other current issues.

Representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, Emergency Situations, Finance, Justice, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, Defense, SOCAR, Azerenergy OJSC, Azerishiq OJSC, Central Bank, State Maritime and Port Agency, State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, AREA, Geodesy and Cartography Agency, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Azerbaijan Scientific-Research and Design Institute Power Engineering Institute LLC attended the meeting.

News.Az