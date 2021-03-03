Azerbaijan’s experience of building smart sustainable city to be presented in Belarus

Azerbaijan’s experience of building smart sustainable city to be presented in Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s practical experience of building a smart sustainable city will be presented at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) forum "Smart sustainable cities: organizational and technical aspects of development" to be held in Minsk, Belarus on March 16-18.

The event will be attended by representatives of the ITU, government, regional authorities and also major institutions of science and education.

Speakers from Russia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan, experts from the Green Cities Project, UNDP, specialists of Belarus' major companies will share the practical experience and suggest ways of building a smart sustainable city.

News.Az

News.Az