Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag confirms $640,000 ticket revenue from charity match against Galatasaray

Azerbaijani football club Qarabag confirmed Wednesday that over $640,000 in ticket revenue was collected from a charity match against Galatasaray.

Qarabag said in a statement that the fundraising match, which ended 2-1 in favor of the Turkish club on March 26, was played in front of 62,000 fans at Baku Olympic Stadium.

Baku Olympic Stadium, a 68,700-seat football venue, hosted the 2019 UEFA Europa League final and several matches during the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament.

More than 50,000 people were killed on Feb. 6 when magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.


