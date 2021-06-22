Azerbaijan’s FM receives outgoing UN Resident Coordinator Isaczai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday received UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov noted with satisfaction the successful activities of Isaczai in Azerbaijan and his contribution to the development of cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan.

Isaczai thanked for the support provided to him during his tenure in Azerbaijan and stressed the successful implementation of cooperation. In particular, the Resident Coordinator noted with satisfaction the signing of a new Cooperation Action Plan with Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed opportunities and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN and its agencies.

Touching upon the situation in the liberated territories, the Minister said that our country is ready to receive the mission of both UNESCO and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in these territories. It was brought to the attention of the opposite side that we are currently awaiting a response from both organizations to complete the work related to the visit.

Minister Bayramov wished UN Resident Coordinator Isaczai success in his future endeavors.

News.Az