Iran-linked hacker group claims Israeli intelligence activity, assassination plot

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The Iran-linked Handala hacker group has claimed to have uncovered what it described as a large-scale Israeli intelligence operation in recent days, warning of covert efforts to collect data on sensitive targets across the region.

In a statement, the group said its signals intelligence units had identified multiple Israeli drone reconnaissance flights over wide areas of Iran through what it described as continuous data monitoring, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

Handala also claimed, citing what it described as human sources within Unit Meitar, an Israeli-affiliated unit, that it was updating its target database using advanced technologies to gather information on key locations and individuals.

The group further said it had thwarted what it described as a “treacherous assassination attempt”, alleging that the operation was intended to create tensions between Iran and Pakistan.

It characterised the alleged activity as part of a broader “deception operation” aimed at expanding intelligence networks and identifying specific targets.

Handala issued a warning to officials and members of what it referred to as the “axis of resistance”, urging them to avoid using electronic devices for communication or financial transactions and to refrain from maintaining predictable daily routines.

The group also warned that any Israeli violations of ceasefires in Lebanon, Yemen or Iran would be met with what it described as “decisive cyber operations”.

News.Az