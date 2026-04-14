Quantum Systems and Ukraine unite to produce 10,000 drones for the frontline

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In a strategic move reflecting the depth of military-technical cooperation between Berlin and Kyiv, the German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems announced on Tuesday an expansion of its industrial collaboration with Ukraine.



This announcement coincides with high-level political activity aimed at institutionalizing defense partnerships to address current security challenges in Europe, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

The company, headquartered in Berlin, announced its intention to establish new joint ventures under the “Build with Ukraine” initiative. This initiative aims to integrate German technical expertise with Ukrainian production and operational capabilities, thereby ensuring a sustainable supply of advanced defense equipment. Quantum Systems explained that work is currently underway to accelerate mass production of 10,000 multi-purpose quadcopter drones. The company confirmed that these drones are being manufactured in Germany specifically for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It also noted that the first batch of this large order was delivered at the end of March 2026. This reflects the company’s rapid response to urgent operational needs.

Strategic dimensions and shared experiences

For his part, Matthias Lena, CEO of Quantum Frontline Industries, stated that this collaboration is not limited to logistical support but represents a “cornerstone” for future European defense capabilities. He emphasized that industrial partnerships in conflict situations provide invaluable real-time data and field experience. This experience is crucial for developing the next generation of military technology.

On the political front, this project fulfills promises made by German government ministers during their frequent visits to Kyiv, emphasizing the need to deepen ties between the two countries’ defense industries. The benefits extend beyond Ukraine; experts anticipate that the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) will directly benefit from this partnership, either through modernizing their arsenal or by integrating combat and technical experience gained on the front lines into the development of their future weapons systems. All of this strengthens overall European defense sovereignty.

News.Az