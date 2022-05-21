Azerbaijan's foreign debt decreases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Direct foreign public debt was USD 7393.4 mln. (13.5% of GDP), conditional obligations on state guarantees for foreign loans attracted by state enterprises USD 742.3 mln. (1.4% of GDP), the foreign public debt of USD 8135.7 mln. or 14.9% of GDP in 2021, it has been reflected in the "Annual report on the implementation of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021", News.az reports

In comparison with the beginning of the reporting year, the volume of foreign public debt has decreased by USD 685.8 mln. or 7.8%.

