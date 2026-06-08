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Strong winds damage 3 parked aircraft at Delhi airport - VIDEO

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Strong winds damage 3 parked aircraft at Delhi airport - VIDEO
Source: X sosial media platform

Strong winds amid rains and inclement weather damaged three narrow-body aircraft belonging to private airline Air India, an official source confirmed on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at Terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, where the aircraft were parked on Sunday.

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Videos circulating on social media showed ground equipment moving rapidly across the airport apron amid strong winds, while ground staff ran to stop them. The ground equipment reportedly struck the three parked aircraft, causing damage.

An online report by NDTV quoted an official as saying that two of the affected aircraft are expected to return to service soon, while the third will require more time for repairs.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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