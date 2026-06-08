Strong winds damage 3 parked aircraft at Delhi airport - VIDEO

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Strong winds amid rains and inclement weather damaged three narrow-body aircraft belonging to private airline Air India, an official source confirmed on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at Terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, where the aircraft were parked on Sunday.

Videos circulating on social media showed ground equipment moving rapidly across the airport apron amid strong winds, while ground staff ran to stop them. The ground equipment reportedly struck the three parked aircraft, causing damage.

Alert Airport ground handling staffs averted damage to parked Aircraft and vehicles by securing a moving Passenger stair due to sudden storm at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport, (DEL), India today.



In another incident today, three parked Air India aircraft hit by ground… pic.twitter.com/71ivfQ51SU — FL360aero (@fl360aero) June 7, 2026

An online report by NDTV quoted an official as saying that two of the affected aircraft are expected to return to service soon, while the third will require more time for repairs.

News.Az