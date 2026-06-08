Naver and Nvidia to build global AI infrastructure through major data center expansion

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South Korea’s Naver Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia Corporation to develop large-scale global artificial intelligence infrastructure, beginning with an expansion of its data center in Sejong.

The project marks a major step in the companies’ cooperation in AI and computing technologies, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.

The plan centers on expanding Naver’s Gak Sejong data center in Sejong, South Korea, starting with a 55-megawatt capacity target by early 2027 and gradually scaling up to a gigawatt-level facility. Naver said the expansion would rely on Nvidia’s DSX platform and support the deployment of hundreds of thousands of advanced graphics processing units.

The company also intends to join Nvidia’s Nemotron Coalition, a global initiative aimed at advancing open AI models, to further develop its proprietary large language model, HyperCLOVA X. Both firms are also collaborating on “physical AI,” including the development of a Seoul World Model that integrates urban spatial data with Nvidia’s Cosmos foundation models.

Naver described the partnership as extending across the full AI value chain, including demand identification and capital collaboration, with both companies sharing risks and returns.

The announcement coincided with a visit to Seoul by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is meeting major South Korean business leaders and researchers to explore further cooperation in AI and robotics. He is also scheduled to visit Naver’s 1784 building in Gyeonggi Province, a facility used as a testbed for cloud computing, AI systems and robotics technologies.

News.Az