Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry appoints new spokesman

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an order on the appointment of Aykhan Hajizada as the ministry’s new spokesman, News.Az reports.

Aykhan Hajizada was born in 1981. He has BA and MA degrees in International Relations and International Law from the Baku State University and a master's degree in Strategic Security Sciences from the US National Defense University. Hajizada enrolled in a number of educational programs and training in foreign countries and is a graduate of the High-Security Program at the George Marshall European Center for Security Sciences and the UN Disarmament Scholarship Program.

Since 2007, he has held various diplomatic positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2010-2014, he worked as the third and second secretary in the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Austria, in the permanent representation under the UN and OSCE organizations and structures in Vienna, and in 2017-2022, he served as the first secretary and counselor at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United States. From July 2022, he served as the deputy head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

