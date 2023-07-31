Azerbaijan's former Prime Minister Surat Huseynov passes away at hospital in Istanbul

Azerbaijan's Former Prime Minister Surat Huseynov passed away at the hospital in Istanbul where he was being treated, his relatives said, News.az reports.

Based on the information obtained, the deceased suffered a rupture in his stomach after a prolonged illness, and as a result of the ensuing bleeding, he lost his life.

Recall that today the news of 64-year-old Surat Huseynov's death has been spread. His condition worsened due to heart problems while traveling from Istanbul to Moldova. He was born in the city of Ganja in 1959.

News.Az