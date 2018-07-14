Azerbaijan’s interior minister convenes board meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Interior Minister Colonel General Ramil Usubov is holding an expanded board meeting with the participation of chiefs of the ministry’s departments

The meeting will focus on the results of the activities for the first half of 2018 in the fight against crime, protection of public order and security, as well as forthcoming tasks.

The latest bloody crimes committed in the country’s Ganja city will also be discussed at the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az