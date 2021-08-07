Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's karateka reaches semifinals inTokyo (UPDATED)

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan's karateka reaches semifinals inTokyo (UPDATED)

Azerbaijan's female karateka Irina Zaretska (61+ kg) reached the semifinals by gaining the third victory in four bouts within group competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug. 7.

In the final group bout, Zaretska defeated Meltem Hocaoğlu (Turkey) with a 4-1 score.

Earlier, she gained victory over Silvia Semeraro from Italy (3-2). Prior to this bout, she defeated Ayumi Uekusa (Japan).


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      