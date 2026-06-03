Leclerc extends Ferrari contract ahead of Monaco GP

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Charles Leclerc has agreed a multi-year contract extension with his “second family” Scuderia Ferrari just days before his home Monaco Grand Prix, the team announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The 28-year-old has been with Ferrari since 2019, winning eight Formula One Grands Prix, with his most recent victory coming in 2024. His best finish in the world championship remains second place in 2022, behind Max Verstappen.

“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces the renewal of its agreement with Charles Leclerc, who will continue to wear the team’s colours for the coming seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship,” Ferrari said in a statement on its website.

Leclerc, currently third in this year’s title standings and just three points ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, said he was ecstatic to continue his journey with Ferrari.

“It’s the team I’ve loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family,” he said.

“Together we’ve shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I’m deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello.”

“Being a Ferrari driver is a dream, but it’s also a responsibility I never take for granted.”

Ferrari praised him as their “second-most capped Formula 1 driver” and noted he also ranks second for pole positions, behind only Michael Schumacher.

Team principal Frédéric Vasseur said the renewal was “very natural,” highlighting Leclerc’s growth and consistency within the team.

“Over these seasons we have seen him grow, to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula 1, but also a person who is completely at one with the team and everything Ferrari represents,” he said.

“We appreciate his talent, we love his determination and the way he approaches every day with the people in the Scuderia, both on and off the track.”

News.Az