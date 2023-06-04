Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense sends congratulatory letter to Türkiye's new Minister of National Defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, sent a congratulatory letter to the new Minister of Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Yaşar Güler, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The letter reads: "Mr. Yashar Güler, I sincerely congratulate you on your appointment as the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye on behalf of myself and the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

While you were the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, you did not spare your support for the improvement of the Azerbaijan Army and the improvement of its combat capability.

I am sure that our joint activities will continue at a high level during your tenure as the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye.

You will make great contributions to the further development and strengthening of cooperation between the armies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

I sincerely congratulate you once again on behalf of myself and the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, and wish you great success in your future activities."

