Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense: Armenia cannot supply its troops at the front

“There is a shortage of food and fuel in the area of defense responsibility of the 1st motorized rifle regiment of the Armenian armed forces in Hadrut,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

“Leaving their combat positions, the military personnel of the 3rd battalion of the regiment fled without permission. The drivers of the military unit, also leaving their military equipment and vehicles, fled from the combat zone,” the ministry said.

