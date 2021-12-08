Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, ADA University and Huawei ink MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, ADA University and Huawei have signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Joint Research and Development Centre (R&D Centre).

The joint project will be implemented with the view to developing innovative products and making a long-term contribution to the ICT sector of Azerbaijan.

Considering that human resources are one of the main factors contributing to digital transformation in Azerbaijan, the project will train highly qualified local specialists with Huawei certificates.

The R&D Centre will train specialists in ICT, including 5G, GPON, IP technologies and other relevant areas for national and regional socio-economic development. Participants of the training programs will acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to implement digital transformation in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Rector of ADA University, Professor Hafiz Pashayev said that “the document enables us to cooperate with Huawei”.

“I believe that the students of our university, in addition to receiving higher education, will be able to join research and practical work at an earlier stage.”

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said that one of the main goals of the country for the next 10 years is to build a “creative and innovative society”. “This is one of the main tasks outlined in “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” by President Ilham Aliyev. For this purpose, in order to form an innovation ecosystem, it is necessary to develop scientific research in the country, as well as science and technology-intensive processing industry.”

“I am confident that the R&D Centre, which will be established on the basis of today’s signing, will play an important role in achieving our goals. As a ministry, we will spare no effort to establish such centres in this regard,” Rashad Nabiyev said.

Huawei Vice President for the Eurasian Region Zhao Lei said that Huawei is interested in the role of digital technologies in the economic development of Azerbaijani society. “Our company is committed to applying advanced technologies and supporting staff development in the country by imparting strong technical and management skills.”

“The establishment of this centre aims to train more professionals in Azerbaijan, as well as to familiarize Azerbaijani users with the use of advanced technologies,” said Zhao Lei.

News.Az