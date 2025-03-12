Azerbaijan’s president receives director-general of UN Office at Geneva

Tatiana Valovaya congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan and the important decisions made regarding the climate agenda, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev praised the active participation of relevant UN specialized organizations, including the leadership of its Geneva office, at COP29 and commended their collaboration with Azerbaijan.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations, as well as with various UN organizations.

The importance of the participation of the leadership of the UN office at Geneva and representatives of its specialized structures in events organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was emphasized.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. It was noted that Azerbaijan has made significant progress in achieving these goals in social, economic, and other areas. The country has also established a sustainable development goal at the national level, which is considered exemplary.

The meeting also highlighted that Azerbaijan will host the World Urban Forum in 2026, in partnership with UN-Habitat, and discussed opportunities for joint cooperation in this regard.