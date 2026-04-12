Hungary election twist: Tisza leads as polls close

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Hungary’s opposition Tisza party could win the parliamentary election, according to the final opinion polls released after voting stations closed, as News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A Median poll projected Tisza would secure 135 seats in the 199-member parliament, with the party receiving 57% support. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist Fidesz party was shown trailing behind.

At the same time, a poll by the 21 Research Centre put Tisza at 55% of the vote and projected it would win 132 seats.

The two surveys were the last conducted before voting began and were published only after polling stations closed. While Hungary does not allow exit polls, similar last-minute surveys released after voting has ended have in previous elections proven to be relatively accurate.

News.Az