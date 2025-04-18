Azerbaijan’s presidential aide highlights stunning revival of Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, highlighted the ongoing reconstruction work in the country’s liberated territories through a new video shared on social media platform X.

Hajiyev posted footage from a recent visit to the region alongside members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, offering a glimpse into the area's rapid development and reconstruction efforts, News.Az reports.

"With the diplomatic corps accredited in Baku we landed in Füzuli airport. We enroute to Shusha and Khankandi. We will visit Karabakh University and students in Khankandi," the presidential aide wrote. "Post-conflict reconstruction and transformation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur is impressive," Hajiyev stated. With the diplomatic corps accredited in Baku we landed in Füzuli airport. We enroute to Shusha and Khankandi. We will visit Karabakh University and students in Khankandi. Post conflict reconstruction and transformation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur is impressive! pic.twitter.com/ROgGsmn6X7 — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) April 18, 2025

