Azerbaijan’s presidential representative engages in talks on Baku-Yerevan peace process in US

As part of his visit to the United States, Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments, engaged in talks on the ongoing peace process between Baku and Yerevan.

Amirbayov met with representatives of prominent think tanks at a roundtable organized by the US Institute of Peace, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington posted on X, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan-US relations, current status and prospects of the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, regional and international security issues were discussed during the event,” the embassy informed.



During the visit, the top Azerbaijani official also held talks with Dicarlo Rosemary, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

The parties discussed the current status and prospects of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and recent developments in the region, the Azerbaijani mission to the UN informed on X.


News.Az 

