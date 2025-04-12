Azerbaijan’s rocket and artillery troops conduct combat training

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the training plan for 2025, combat training session was conducted, involving tactical missile units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijan Army.

According to the plan, actions were carried out to deploy on the terrain, take starting positions and bring equipment into combat readiness, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.



During the session held in order to improve the level of combat training of the units, the military personnel demonstrated high professionalism and successfully fully all the tasks assigned.

News.Az