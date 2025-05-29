Azerbaijan’s rocket and artillery troops conduct live-fire drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the training plan for 2025, a live-fire tactical exercise was held with the “Smerch” multiple launch rocket system unit of the Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijan Army.

According to the exercise plan, the rocket artillery unit was put on alert and withdrawn from the point of permanent deployment to assembly area, where the combat equipment was brought to a state of readiness for use, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The “Smerch” multiple launch rocket system unit moved to the start position and successfully completed firing tasks.

The main objective of the live-fire tactical exercise was to increase the combat capability of the unit’s military personnel and to improve the servicemen’s knowledge and skills in line with the requirements of modern warfare.

<iframe width="700" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mEEP-6hb8L8" title="Raket və Artilleriya Qoşunlarının reaktiv sistemli bölməsinin təlimi keçirilib" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News.Az