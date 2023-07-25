Azerbaijan's SBS warns of possible provocation by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the received information, on July 26, Armenia is planning a demonstrative act of sabotage by organizing the gathering of various vehicles at the entrance from the opposite side of the "Lachin" state border checkpoint, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's State Border Service.

It is reported that we call on the Armenian side to refrain from actions aimed at provocation and serving to escalate the situation: "We once again state that all responsibility for possible acts of provocation will fall entirely on the Armenian side."

News.Az