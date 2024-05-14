News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
9.4°C
48.9°F
Feels like:
6.9°C
6.9°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
State Border Service
Tag:
State Border Service
31 kg of drugs seized from smugglers from Iran to Azerbaijan
16 Dec 2025-11:59
President Ilham Aliyev honors State Border Service personnel with awards
16 Aug 2025-17:14
Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of 32 kg drugs from Iran
12 Apr 2025-18:09
Azerbaijani border guards intercept drone smuggling drugs from Iran -
PHOTO
31 Mar 2025-12:38
Lightning strike kills two Azerbaijani border guards
09 Jun 2024-13:19
Azerbaijani border guards ensure security in newly liberated villages of Gazakh -
VIDEO
04 Jun 2024-16:14
Turkish TV channel airs new footage from four border villages returned to Azerbaijan -
VIDEO
30 May 2024-10:51
Azerbaijani border guards take control of 4 liberated villages in Gazakh
24 May 2024-10:28
Azerbaijan detains 36 for violating state border
14 May 2024-21:09
Azerbaijani border guard injured in landmine blast
29 Apr 2024-06:33
Latest News
Russell claims thrilling China Sprint victory
Trump administration to receive $10 billion fee from TikTok deal
Ishkhan Verdyan: Pashinyan will win a convincing victory in parliamentary elections - INTERVIEW
MacBook Neo becomes Apple’s easiest laptop to repair
US says it hit military targets on Kharg Island, key oil hub
North Korea fires suspected missile during U.S.-South Korea drills
Iran launches 46th wave of Operation True Promise-4
Israel urges evacuations before strike near Iran's Tabriz
US Embassy in Baghdad hit in missile attack -
VIDEO
Meta eyes massive layoffs amid AI expansion
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31