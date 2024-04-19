Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund finds assets growing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), as of early April 2024, amounted to nearly $57.3 billion, News.Az reports.

"In the first quarter of 2024, assets grew by 2.3 percent, or $1.3 billion," the information noted.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of 2024, the assets of the State Oil Fund amounted to $56 billion.

To note, as of April 1, 2023, SOFAZ assets amounted to $53.4 billion.

The Fund has been functioning since December 1999 and accumulates revenues from the realization of international oil and gas contracts by Azerbaijan.

News.Az