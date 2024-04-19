Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund finds assets growing

The assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), as of early April 2024, amounted to nearly $57.3 billion, News.Az reports.

"In the first quarter of 2024, assets grew by 2.3 percent, or $1.3 billion," the information noted.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of 2024, the assets of the State Oil Fund amounted to $56 billion.

To note, as of April 1, 2023, SOFAZ assets amounted to $53.4 billion.

The Fund has been functioning since December 1999 and accumulates revenues from the realization of international oil and gas contracts by Azerbaijan.


