Azerbaijan's weightlifter claims European gold in Israel

Azerbaijan`s Nurlan Mammadzade (73kg) has grabbed two medals, including a gold at the EWF U15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships 2019 in Eilat, Israel, AZERTAC reported.

He earned the gold medal after lifting 145kg in the clean and jerk event.

Mammadzade secured silver after scoring a total of 260kg, with a lift of 115kg in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk.

The tournament brought together 498 athletes from 37 countries.

