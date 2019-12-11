Azerbaijan's weightlifter claims European gold in Israel
Azerbaijan`s Nurlan Mammadzade (73kg) has grabbed two medals, including a gold at the EWF U15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships 2019 in Eilat, Israel, AZERTAC reported.
He earned the gold medal after lifting 145kg in the clean and jerk event.
Mammadzade secured silver after scoring a total of 260kg, with a lift of 115kg in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk.
The tournament brought together 498 athletes from 37 countries.
