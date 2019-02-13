Azercell receives prestigious “Oracle Innovation Award”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC received the prestigious “Oracle Innovation Award” within the confines of annual conference of the “Oracle Cloud Day” held in Azerbaijan,

“Oracle Innovation Award” is part of the “Oracle Excellence Awards” global award program. Nominees selection criteria include the uniqueness of the project, the benefits of innovation for business, the scale of the solution compared to the size of the organization, its complexity and the originality of the architecture.

Notably, Azercell has been awarded for its significant contribution to the development of the IT market in Azerbaijan. “Oracle Innovation Award” is represented to the companies that using new Oracle technologies and Oracle Cloud Platform succeeded to accelerate innovation and drive business transformation by increasing agility, lowering costs, improving time to technology deployments and reducing IT complexity. Winners are chosen from a few dozen nominees.

It is worth noting that in 2018 for its successful activity Azercell was honored with “Stevie Business Award” in “The Telecommunications Company of the Year ”, “Corporate Social Responsibility Program (in Europe) of the Year” nominations and “People`s Choice Stevie Awards” in the nomination “Favorite Company of the Year” in the telecom field. Also, “Azercell Telecom” LLC was benchmarked against the requirements of “Investors in People” (IIP) standard and awarded GOLD Level of Standard as an indicator of the strong leadership, sustainable corporate culture and continuous development of human resource management experience. Notably, Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and the only telecom company in CIS with this level of recognition.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az