Azercell supports “Barama Regional Entrepreneurship Conference”

Azercell's "Barama" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center continues its activity towards an improvement of entrepreneurship and facilitation of successful business startups.

Having conducted a number of projects aimed at supporting the entering startups, the center held “Barama Regional Entrepreneurship Conference” on December 25, 2018, in Ganja under the sponsorship of Azercell Telecom, PASHA Bank and Azerbaijan Technology University organization.

The event was organized with the view to share the knowledge, skills, and experiences of accomplished experts, to provide the business startups with interesting and useful information. Imran Baghirov, Fadai Afandiyev, Tural Abbasov, Mammad Karimov and Farrukh Rahimov joined the conference as speakers. The lectures covered various topics, such as “Modern education technologies and their application”, “4th technological revolution”, “5 stages of startup development”, “how to involve investment for business”, “what to do now for tomorrow”, “self-confidence and motivation”, “the role of agro-parks in the application of innovative solutions in agricultural field”.

It is worth noting that “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center has carried out a number of projects to burst the startups in Gandja. Barama started its operation in Gandja with the support of PASHA Bank. It is aimed to help the youth in realizing their innovative ideas, organize training events and workshops, as well as interesting meetings about startups, assist in the development of various projects and enable the university students to present them in “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

