Azercell takes part in another career fair

Azercell, which always supports professional and individual growth of the youth during its course of activity, joined another career fair. Thus, the specialists of Azercell’s Human Resources department met with the students in the VI Career Fair organized at Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, on May 25, answered their questions, gave broad information about the current vacancies, as well internship and bursary programs, conducted particularly for students.

It is worth to mention that, this year aiming to support talented youth to build their future career Azercell has launched new paid internship program for students- “Azercell-Lab”. Azercell offers 2 directions within “Azercell-Lab” incubation center: “IT-lab” and “Business-lab”. Students successfully passing the selection stages, will gain the opportunity to join internship program in “IT-lab” and “Business-lab” incubation centers starting from July 1, which will last 6 months. Notably, interns will also be involved in Azercell’s social activities, invited to various training sessions and company’s corporate events.

Azercell, which contributes to the development of education in Azerbaijan and cooperates with high-ranked universities on a regular basis, will continue its activity in this direction in future as well.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

