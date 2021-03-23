“Azercell Volunteers” present Novruz gifts to families of our heroes (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Volunteers” team (Azercell Könüllüləri) has realized another charity event on the occasion of Novruz holiday, which promotes care and attention to people and strengthens the spirit of unity and sharing. Thus, in the frame of "Novruz Payi" campaign initiated by Azercell Volunteers on the eve of the holiday, the volunteers visited our brave veterans and families of martyrs who fought for the freedom of our lands, reuniting us with our native Karabakh, and presented Novruz gifts to them. The Public Union of Support for Martyrs' Families “Zafar” (“Victory”) assisted in obtaining the list of families.

During the campaign which covered all the regions of Azerbaijan, volunteers met with the families of more than 400 martyrs and war veterans of the Second Patriotic War. Funds raised under "Novruz payı" campaign were spent to deliver various holiday cookies and Novruz gifts, as well as daily food products, as well as coupons worth 50 AZN to the families of our heroes.

Azercell congratulates everyone on the occasion of Novruz holiday, which embodies high values and unites people for peace and friendship.

News.Az