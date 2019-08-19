Azercell’s Digital World in Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leader of the telecommunication sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC visited Jojug Marjanli, on August 15.

The company, known as the supporter and initiator of social projects, met with the schoolchildren and teachers of Jojug Marjanli village secondary school named after Novruz Aslanov, located in Jabrayil district and presented them school belongings and other gifts. Zamin Guliyev, the school principal, noted at the event that he highly appreciated Azercell’s initiative. “Mobile Eye” and “Mobile Dental” clinics of Azercell also joined the visit and provided free inspection to more than 60 residents of Jojug Marjanli. During the period of their activity, the clinics rendered medical service to thousands of children deprived of parental care, as well as, low-income families, elderly and internally displaced people.

Notably, Azercell was the first mobile operator to install a station in Jojug Marjanli following the liberation of the village from occupation. Early this year, Azercell had visited the village and presented numbers and other valuable gifts to the residents.

With the view to meet the increasing demand of its subscribers in the new era of connectivity, Azercell has strengthened and expanded the LTE network across the country in 2018-2019. During this period, 1007 new LTE stations were installed approximately in 60 regions of the country and total number of base stations exceeded 7000. The company invested more than 63 million AZN into the telecommunication sector in the first half of 2019. As a result, the company achieved 86.2% growth in population coverage and 61.4% in geographical coverage. Moreover, daily LTE data usage increased by 49.6%, while LTE download and upload speeds increased by approximately 16%.

The company will continue similar visits during August.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az