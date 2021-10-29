Azercosmos exports services worth $32.3 million to 36 countries in January-September 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos OJSC delivered services (satellite and telecom services) worth $32.3 million to 36 countries in January-September of this year, according to the October edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications.

Azercosmos` revenues from export of services for the reported term made up 91% of its total revenues, the company said.

The company delivered satellite and telecom services worth $1.5 million to 26 countries during September of this year.

News.Az