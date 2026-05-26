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Former Melbourne United "Next Star" Ariel Hukporti is headed to the NBA Finals after the New York Knicks completed a dominant Eastern Conference Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The seven-foot center has carved out a consistent role in New York, appearing in 62 games for the Knicks this season. Following a decisive Game 4 victory on Tuesday—where Hukporti tallied two points, five rebounds, and a steal in eight minutes of action—the rookie helped hoist the Eastern Conference Championship trophy, News.Az reports, citing Melbourne United.

Hukporti is now on the brink of making Australian basketball history. If the Knicks capture the Larry O'Brien trophy, he will become the fourth former Melbourne United player to win an NBA Championship, joining an elite club that includes Matthew Dellavedova (2016), Ian Clark (2017), and Jack White (2023).

A Historic NBL Resume: Before making his mark in New York, Hukporti was one of the most dominant prospects in the National Basketball League's (NBL) developmental history. He concluded his career in Australia holding the all-time Next Star program records for total wins (45), rebounds (300), and blocks (96).

Hukporti and the surging Knicks will enjoy a week of rest before the NBA Finals kick off next week, where they will face the Western Conference champions—either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.

News.Az