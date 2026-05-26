Hurricanes sink Canadiens in overtime again to lead series - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Carolina Hurricanes have reclaimed complete control of the Eastern Conference finals, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in yet another overtime thriller on Monday night to take a 2-1 series lead.

For the second consecutive game, the matchup required extra time to find a winner, and for the second consecutive game, Carolina's relentless pressure proved too much for Montreal to handle. At 14:06 into the overtime period, Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov fired a shot through traffic that beat a heavily screened Montreal goaltender, Jakub Dobes, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

CANES TAKE GAME 3 IN MONTREAL 🔥



A PIVOTAL WIN FOR CAROLINA TO PULL AHEAD IN THE ECF 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oqW1n3yvbh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2026

The game-winning play began when Carolina intercepted a Montreal pass to mount a quick zone entry. Seth Jarvis picked up the puck and fed Svechnikov for the decisive strike. While teammate Sebastian Aho was initially credited with the goal due to his positioning right in front of the net, officials later officially awarded it to Svechnikov.

"There's a chance that it went off my hip," Aho admitted during his post-game interview on TNT. "But I don't care who gets the goal. We'll take the win."

A Historic Shot Disparity: The final score belies just how severely the Hurricanes dictated the pace of the game. Carolina completely dominated the ice, outshooting Montreal by an astonishing 38-13 margin over the course of the night. The differential was even more lopsided because the gritty Canadiens defense managed to block an additional 33 Carolina shots.

The two teams spent the first two periods alternating goals. Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere opened the scoring in the first, only for Mike Matheson to quickly answer for Montreal. Less than a minute later, Taylor Hall struck back to put Carolina ahead 2-1 before the intermission. In the second frame, Montreal's Lane Hutson found the back of the net to tie things up at 2-2. Montreal briefly thought they had taken the lead later in the game, but the goal was wiped off the board for offsides, setting up the 20th overtime game of the 2026 NHL postseason.

Though Nick Suzuki missed a breakaway opportunity and Matheson hit the crossbar early in the extra period for Montreal, Carolina took over from there, outshooting the Canadiens 6-1 in the final frame before Svechnikov's winner.

With the victory, the Hurricanes improved their flawless overtime record to 5-0 this postseason, while the Canadiens dropped to 3-4. The loss also drops Montreal to a disappointing 2-5 record at home in the 2026 playoffs. The Canadiens will look to solve Carolina's suffocating, aggressive forecheck and even up the series when they host Game 4 on Wednesday, May 27.

News.Az