AzerGold records highest annual rate in gold output in 2023

Last year, AzerGold CJSC achieved its highest annual gold production figure of 63.7 thousand ounces, marking a significant milestone in the company's history, said the chairmam of the company's Board, Zakir Ibrahimov.

He made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the results of the company's activities in 2023, News.Az reports.

Ibrahimov mentioned that last year for the first time, blasting operations were conducted at the Tulalar gold mine.

"In the previous year, silver production reached 114,300 ounces. Gold production exceeded the plan by two percent, silver by six percent," he added.

