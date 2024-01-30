AzerGold unveils total volume of investment in Carbon in Leach project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The implementation of the Carbon in Leach (CIL) project in Azerbaijan has attracted a total investment of 380 million manat (223.5 million US dollar), Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC, said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The chairman highlighted that the funds were sourced from the joint-stock company's activities, without creating an additional burden on the state budget.

"By considering the mineralogical structure and metallurgical characteristics of sulfide ores, the extraction of gold has been enhanced from 50 to 90 percent, ensuring economic viability. Simultaneously, the processing risk associated with a 50 percent yield of sulfide ores has been eliminated," Ibrahimov added.

News.Az