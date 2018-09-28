Azergold working to stop illegal gold deposit development by Armenians in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia, jointly with international companies, continues illegal development of gold deposits in the occupied Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azergold CJSC Ogtay Mammadov said during a media tour on Sept. 28.

"We want the issue of illegal development of deposits in Kalbajar to find its solution on a legal basis within the framework of international norms. In this regard, the relevant information has been sent to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan. Work is underway and the public will be informed soon," Mammadov said, according to Trend.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az