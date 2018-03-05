AZN 100M allocated for gasification of settlements in Azerbaijan

AZN 100M allocated for gasification of settlements in Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on measures regarding gasification of settlements in Azerbaijan.

APA reports that AZN 100 million was allocated from the state budget to SOCAR for increasing gasification level in the country to 95% by the end of 2018.

Cabinet of Ministers is to solve the issues arisen from the order, Minister of Finance is to provide funding.

News.Az

