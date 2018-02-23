AZN 160M allocated for improved technical support to agrarian field

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures for improved technical support to agrarian field.

APA reports that AZN 160 million was allocated from the state budget to Agrolizing OJSC to meet the demand of agricultural producers for technique, irrigation systems and equipments for sustainable development of traditional rural fields such as grain growing, cotton growing, paddy growing, tea growing and gardening.

News.Az

