AZN 45M allocated for construction new motor road in Baku

AZN 45M allocated for construction new motor road in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on measures regarding construction of new motor road in Baku.

APA reports that AZN 45 million was allocated from state budget to State Motor Road Agency for construction of a new road to connect Ziya Bunyadov Avenue with Balakhani-Binagadi motor road.

Ministry of Finance is to provide funding.

News.Az

News.Az